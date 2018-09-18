Awesome coffee delivered to your workplace - what's not to like?!

New figures released by the British Coffee Association has revealed that the UK’s coffee consumption has soared to 95 million cups a day in 2018, up from 70 million in 2008. That’s an increase of 25 million over the last 10 years.

Really Awesome Coffee is now recognised as the UK’s leading mobile coffee franchise and they have 37 vans around the country – now including Aylesbury.

Marketing manager Lynne Keary said:

“We’re a high quality cafe on wheels, serving fresh coffee of our own blend.”

Only a few months ago Rui had a promising career in IT but had a yearning to be his own boss and run his own business.

His world changed one day after seeing a Really Awesome Coffee van at an event in Milton Keynes. He liked their coffee and so began researching the business, which led to a special event.

Rui explained: “I decided to find out more and joined a Discovery Day and was very impressed by their professionalism.

“My career has always been in IT and while I enjoyed it, the idea of being my own boss with my own coffee van just grabbed me. One week after I handed my notice in I’m at Really Awesome Coffee HQ learning how to be a barista – it all happened very fast.”

Really Awesome Coffee was launched in 2010 in Coventry because of managing director Kevin Haswell’s love of great coffee. It quickly built a following of loyal customers who were delighted that they could now get a ‘proper’ cup of coffee at work every day.

For his part, Rui is excited about the prospect of bringing a little luxury to the workers of Aylesbury. He said:

“I’m looking forward to getting to know all my customers and I can’t wait to get started. My young family are all excited by daddy’s cool van and my daughter can’t wait to help me make smoothies at weekend events.”

If you want quality coffee brought to your workplace contact Rui call 0333 577 0732 or visit their webpage at www.reallyawesomecoffee.co.uk/book-a-coffee-van/aylesbury/.