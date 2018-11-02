Aylesbury district councillor says he welcomes 'unitary announcement'

An Aylesbury councillor has said he welcomes the announcement that Bucks is going to adopt the single unitary model because 'it ends a long period of uncertainty.'

Anders Christensen, a Lib Dem councillor for the Gatehouse ward in Aylesbury said that he did welcome the announcement, a view which contradicted the joint statement released by all four district councils last night.

Cllr Christensen said: "Along with councillors from across all parties I welcome the unitary announcement as it ends a long period of uncertainty.

"We now need to work hard to make the new council work for the residents of Aylesbury Vale and to make sure that the residents of Aylesbury, Buckingham, and the wider area have a loud and clear voice in the shaping of the new council.

"The only bad decision would have been to continue with the current arrangement of district and county councils.

"It is wasteful, confusing, and ignores the significant savings that can be made by simplifying local government into a single council.

"Savings that desperately need to be invested in services that the councils have been cutting in recent years.

"Both councils put forward their business case to Government.

"AVDC's plan, which former cabinet member Janet Blake was responsible for, was found to be unconvincing and the county council plan prevailed.

"I sincerely hope that councillors across the county can accept the decision and we avoid wasting taxpayers money in a legal challenge to the decision.

"In the end that would only amount to Conservative councillors using taxpayers money to argue among themselves."

