Aylesbury hosts cancer charity's clown-themed fundraising relay

Cancer Research UK held another fun-filled and emotional Relay For Life event at Nuffield Pavilion in Halton on Saturday.

Cancer Research UK held another fun-filled and emotional Relay For Life event at Nuffield Pavilion in Halton on Saturday.

Relay For Life was clown-themed this year

Central to the occasion as always was the 24-hour team relay walk around the track initiated with the Survivors’ Lap, where those who have successfully fought cancer, are undergoing treatment, or have received a cancer diagnosis, complete one lap of the track.

Event chair, Paula Kirby said:

“The cancer survivors showed their sense of fun and determination in the face of cancer diagnosis.”

This years event was circus themed and the evening included circus themed laps, fancy-dress laps, fundraising stalls, dog show and live music.

The fancy dress relay

The end of the day is reserved for the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony where candles are lit around the track accompanied with messages in memory and celebration of loved ones.

Paula Kirby said:

“The Candle of Hope ceremony was full of emotion and hope.”

Money raised through the relay funds the work of thousands of scientists, doctors and nurses dedicated to saving lives by preventing, controlling and curing all cancers.