Aylesbury man jailed after being found with drugs and weapons in Buckingham

An Aylesbury man has been jailed after being found in possession of drugs and weapons when he was stopped in Buckingham.

Steven Tiffin, 19, of Buckingham Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of a Class B drug, one count of driving a vehicle without a licence and one count of driving without insurance.

Library image

It is in connection with an incident on Thursday March 7 when Tiffin’s car was stopped by officers on Stratford Road, Buckingham.

Tiffin was found in possession of class B drugs, two knives and a hammer.

He was sentenced by magistrates the following day to nine months behind bars and has also been disqualified from holding a driving licence for 11 months.

Investigating officer Sergeant Emily Dover said: “Thames Valley Police does not tolerate violent crime.

“Tackling knife crime is a top priority and we are working with partners to take knives off our streets.

"We are currently supporting Operation Sceptre – a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

"As part of the operation, there will be local activity across the force, including community education and engagement, weapon sweeps, test purchases and high visibility activities.

“If you think someone you know is involved in knife crime, you can report your suspicions to Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”