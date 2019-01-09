Aylesbury Vale charity receives £90,000 grant from BBC Children in Need

A charity which provides specialist teaching and therapy to youngsters with autism and other communication problems has won a £90,000 grant from Children In Need.

The Puzzle Centre, which is based in Middle Claydon was awarded the money, which will be distributed over a three year term, this week.

The cash will go towards helping the charity continue its good work.

Alexandra Stanyer, CEO of the charity, said: “We could not continue to deliver our specialist therapy and teaching to young children without the support of BBC Children In Need.

“This grant will go on to change the lives of so many young people and give them the support they need.”

The Puzzle Centre focuses on early intervention, working with children and families as early as possible to help them build the skills they need.

There is a specialist nursery for two to five year-olds, home/school based support for children up to the age of 11 and practical and emotional support for families via a range of training courses for parents and care givers.

A statement from The Puzzle Centre read: “BBC Children In Need funding relies on the energy and commitment of thousands of fundraisers and supporters across the UK who donate their time and money to support the appeal.

“Whether it’s cake sales, wearing pyjamas to school or having a song and dance, every penny of the money raised goes towards supporting projects across the UK.”

To find out more about the work of The Puzzle Centre, which is based at The Old School in Middle Claydon visit www.puzzlecentre.org.uk