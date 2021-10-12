Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers remain high but no deaths recorded

Covid case numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale, the latest government update confirms another 183 infections in just 24 hours.

Following today's update (October 12), 1,133 cases have been confirmed in just seven days in Aylesbury Vale, a 5.2% increase from the week before.

The infection rate for the area which is accurate up to October 7 stands at 540 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison, the overall UK rate is 363.3 per 100,000.

182 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on October 12

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today. The government records these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the UK as a whole, 38,520 Covid infections were reported in the past 24 hours and 181 deaths were recorded.