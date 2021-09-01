Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 100 new daily cases reported

Another 104 Covid cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours by the Government today (1 September).

This is the highest number returned since the bank holiday and the first time daily case numbers have surpassed the 100 marker in nearly a week.

Yesterday, 72 cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale, 94 new infections were reported on the Bank Holiday Monday.

104 new Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on 1 September

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. Public Health England confirms virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 24 hours of testing positive.

One virus-related death was reported in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.