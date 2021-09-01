Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 100 new daily cases reported
It is the highest daily figure reported in nearly a week.
Another 104 Covid cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours by the Government today (1 September).
This is the highest number returned since the bank holiday and the first time daily case numbers have surpassed the 100 marker in nearly a week.
Yesterday, 72 cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale, 94 new infections were reported on the Bank Holiday Monday.
No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. Public Health England confirms virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 24 hours of testing positive.
One virus-related death was reported in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.
A further 35,693 cases and 207 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours.