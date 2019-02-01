Aylesbury Vale District Council announces changes to bin collections due to bad weather

Library image of Aylesbury Vale District Council's recycling bins
Library image of Aylesbury Vale District Council's recycling bins

Aylesbury Vale District Council has announced changes to its bin collection days next week as a result of today's snow.

All recycling and waste collections scheduled for today (Friday) are being cancelled due to the conditions being unsafe for workers.

The knock-on effect is that all of next week's collections are being moved back by a day.

So if your waste was due to be collected today (Friday) it will be collected on Monday February 4.

The other changes are as follows:

Monday February 4 collections will be done on Tuesday February 5

Tuesday February 5 collections will be done on Wednesday February 6

Wednesday February 6 collections will be done on Thursday February 7

Thursday February 7 collections will be done on Friday February 8

Friday February 8 collections will be done on Saturday February 9

Changes apply to blue-lidded (recycling), green-lidded (waste) and brown-lidded (garden waste) collections.

Bins should be left out before 6.30am on the new collection day and date.