Aylesbury Vale District Council announces changes to bin collections due to bad weather

Aylesbury Vale District Council has announced changes to its bin collection days next week as a result of today's snow.

All recycling and waste collections scheduled for today (Friday) are being cancelled due to the conditions being unsafe for workers.

The knock-on effect is that all of next week's collections are being moved back by a day.

So if your waste was due to be collected today (Friday) it will be collected on Monday February 4.

The other changes are as follows:

Monday February 4 collections will be done on Tuesday February 5

Tuesday February 5 collections will be done on Wednesday February 6

Wednesday February 6 collections will be done on Thursday February 7

Thursday February 7 collections will be done on Friday February 8

Friday February 8 collections will be done on Saturday February 9

Changes apply to blue-lidded (recycling), green-lidded (waste) and brown-lidded (garden waste) collections.

Bins should be left out before 6.30am on the new collection day and date.