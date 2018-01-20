Aylesbury Vale District Council going for national glory in 2018 refuse championships

After last year’s success, Aylesbury Vale District Council has announced it will send two teams to the National Refuse Championships this summer.

As well as the men’s team, who took the title at the revived event, AVDC are sending an all-female team of loaders and drivers to compete alongside the men.

David Clark, the district council’s transport manager said: “Since winning the event last year there has been so much positivity across the crews and council departments, which is fantastic.

“It has been great for team-building.

“Our female crew members are keen to show that they can beat the men.”

A charity event, the National Refuse Championships was revived last year for the first time in more than 10 years by Refuse Vehicle Solutions Ltd and took place at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday June 10 2017.

Eighteen teams took part including Biffa, Amey, Kier, Hills Waste and Swindon Borough Council, and more than £12000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society. Such was the success of the event that more than 30 teams have already signed up to take part in the contest later this year.

Mr Clark said: “It was an excellent opportunity for people to get to know each other outside of work.

“When we returned after winning the event we were famous for a while.

“People were congratulating us, we were interviewed by the regional TV news and we received emails from staff, councillors and members of the public.

“It has been great for morale and motivation.”

The team’s successes have featured in the council’s current recruitment campaign.

The slogan ‘Recruiting Now! Join Our Champion Collection Crew – Winners of the 2017 National Refuse Champonships’ is being advertised on the side of some of the council’s new fleet of state of the art refuse vehicles.

Mr Clark added: “We are quietly confident that we can defend our title.

“However, there are more teams this year and the event is getting bigger so there’s more pressure.

“There are so many benefits to taking part that winning would just be the icing on the cake!”

The event starts on Friday June 15 with an exhibition and networking event run by RWM, which includes key speakers and seminars followed by an evening of entertainment.

The refuse vehicle team races run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday 16 June followed by a party with live music.

For more information about this year’s event visit www.nationalrefusechampionships.co.uk.