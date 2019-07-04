Aylesbury Vale District Council launches new food recycling campaign

This summer, Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is launching a new food recycling campaign to encourage residents to reduce and recycle their food waste.

Every household in Aylesbury Vale will soon be receiving some food recycling information within the council’s magazine, Aylesbury Vale Times.

Included is a range of ‘Munch Monster’ stickers which AVDC is inviting all its recycling savvy residents to use to decorate their green outdoor food bins.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, Cabinet Member for Waste and Licensing, commented: “AVDC prides itself on the high-standard recycling and waste service it delivers to residents and organisations, and this interactive campaign is an opportunity for residents to further improve our excellent food waste recycling rates. And now that residents can use plastic bags to line their food caddies, recycling food waste has never been so fun and easy!”

As an extra incentive, there’s also a social media competition for ‘Munch Monster of the month’, where residents are invited to send in photos of their mischievous Munch Monsters and share them for the chance to win prizes.

The fun and light-hearted campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance in reducing, reusing and recycling food waste, and is available and accessible to all.

To make recycling food waste even easier, AVDC is giving away free food waste bins/caddies (while stocks last) to residents as part of the campaign.

In Aylesbury Vale and across Buckinghamshire, food waste collected for recycling is turned into both energy to power our homes and a high-quality fertiliser for use on local farmland.

To enter ‘Munch Monster of the month’ tag @aylesburyvale in any posts and use the hashtags #MunchMonster #FightFoodWaste or, email photos to communications@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.

To find out more click here: AVDC Munch Monster