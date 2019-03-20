Aylesbury Vale District Council receives more than £200,000 to provide support for rough sleepers

Aylesbury Vale District Council has received a grant of £208,867 to help rough sleepers in the area.

The funding from central government covers 2019 and 2020 and will provide support for rough sleepers in the Vale, and adds to the £223,789 grant received last year from the programme.

The money over the past two years has enabled the district council to achieve a 60% reduction in rough sleepers and allowed them to house 30 clients since the start of the project.

Cllr Mark Winn, the district council's cabinet member for communities said: “I really welcome this second year of funding from the government which provides us with the opportunity to continue the inspiring work that is going on already with our partners.

"It will allow us to build on the successes to date in which 27 rough sleepers have been found accommodation in the first 12 months of the scheme.

“As a result, we will be able to continue to deliver targeted help, support and accommodation, so we can keep helping those still on the streets, who have very complex needs, to realise that they have options which will put them back onto a pathway to permanent accommodation.

“If you are concerned about a rough sleeper, please call StreetLink on 0300 500 0914.”