Aylesbury Vale District Council say they want to understand ‘rationale’ and ‘evidence’ behind the Secretary of State’s unitary recommendation

Aylesbury Vale District Council has said it will make a representation to the Secretary of State in response to his recent recommendation as to the future make-up of local government in Buckinghamshire.

AVDC say they want to ‘fully understand the rationale and evidence’ that supports Sajid Javid’s view that a single unitary council is the best position going forward.

The district council called an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday March 21, following Mr Javid’s announcement.

If his recommendation goes through, it would mean the four district councils in the county would be replaced.

Last year, AVDC, in partnership with Chiltern, South Bucks and Wycombe district councils, submitted an alternative proposal, which would create two new all-purpose unitary authorities providing all services in the north and south of Bucks.

AVDC council leader Neil Blake said: “As things stand, I feel one new single unitary authority for a county as large and diverse as Bucks would mean missed opportunities for residents and businesses across all key areas, including service provision and the economy.

“I’m glad we’ve got the backing to take this forward and I hope we can go on to help secure the best for the people of Bucks.”

The Government’s announcement specified a 10-week period of representations that is scheduled to end on May 25.

The final decision will be subject to a period of consideration before parliamentary approval.