Aylesbury Vale fire log round-up

Have you seen a fire crew recently? Here's where they might have been going...

Friday 28 June 8.53pm

Fire in wooded area, Oakfield Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Saturday 29 June 12.32pm

Fire in external electricity box causing smoke-logging in house, Great Horwood Road, Winslow. One appliance and crew from Buckingham and one from Bletchley attended. Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and a fan.

Saturday 29 June 7.44pm

Automatic fire alarm, Mandeville Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Saturday 29 June 8.51pm

Fire in the open, Buckingham Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters gave advice.

Sunday 30 June 8.32am

Fire in the open, Nash Lee Road, Terrick. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters gave advice.

Monday 1 July 11.48pm

Automatic fire alarm, Owen Place, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 2 July 3.21am

Smoke alarm sounding, Lavric Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 2 July 9.15am

Automatic fire alarm, Silverdale Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.