Aylesbury Vale fire log round-up

If you've seen a fire engine this week it may have been going to one of the following incidents.

Thursday 11 July, 10.28am

Automatic fire alarm, Pembroke Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and gave advice. False alarm.

Thursday 11 July, 9.38am

Automatic fire alarm, Ellen Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Thursday 11 July, 9.17am

Automatic fire alarm, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Thursday 11 July, 7.01am

Automatic fire alarm, Small Crescent, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Thursday 11 July, 6.44am

Automatic fire alarm, Rake Way, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm

Wednesday 10 July, 7.10pm

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a boy, uninjured, who was stuck on the roof of a play slide, Waivers Way, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Wednesday 10 July, 9.52am

Fire on hob, St Giles Mews, Stony Stratford. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton, one from Buckingham and an officer attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters gave advice.

Wednesday 10 July, 8.09am

Rubbish on fire in alleyway, Highbridge Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Wednesday 10 July, 12.11am

Carbon monoxide alarm activating, Southwold Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a gas monitor. False alarm.

Tuesday 9 July, 6.32pm

Automatic fire alarm, Butte Furlong, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 9 July, 8.54am

Automatic fire alarm, Cambridge Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 9 July, 4.55am

Automatic fire alarm, Fowler Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 8 July, 10.00am

Smoke alarm sounding, Willow Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm caused by cooking.

Monday 8 July, 7.01am

Firefighters made the scene safe after a collision involving three cars, junction of New Road and the A413, Weedon. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. Two men and a woman suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.

Monday 8 July, 6.35am

Automatic fire alarm, Fowler Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 8 July, 5.22am

Fire in the open, Hereford Way, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Sunday 7 July, 12.19am

Smoke alarm sounding, Cleveland Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Saturday 6 July, 8.49pm

False alarm, good intent - fire in living room, Torridge Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended.

Friday 5 July, 9.43pm

Arson suspected - fire in car park destroying caravan, car and motorbike and damaging shed, Stonehaven Way, Aylesbury. Three appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two officers attended. Firefighters used two main jets, one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

Friday 5 July, 6.24pm

Fire in field, adjacent to Westfield, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used water backpacks and buckets of water.

Friday 5 July, 3.43pm

Fire involving tractor, baler and fuel on roadway, Tram Hill, Brill. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury, one from Wheatley, one from Bicester and an officer attended. Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus.

Friday 5 July, 3.25pm

Bonfire out of control, Queens Mead, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Friday 5 July, 12.46pm

Fire in public litter bin, Market Square, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Friday 5 July, 1.56am

Firefighters released two men who were shut in a lift, Hunter Street, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham and one from Winslow attended.

Thursday 4 July, 9.15pm

Firefighters were called to assist a horse which could not get up in a field, off Berryfields Road, Quarrendon. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury, the Animal Rescue Unit from Aylesbury and an officer attended. The horse stood up while rescue equipment was being made ready.

Thursday 4 July, 7.35pm

Automatic fire alarm activated by oven fire in flat, North End Square, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters ventilated the area. A man suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Thursday 4 July, 3.31pm

Small fire in hedge, High Street, Cheddington. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.