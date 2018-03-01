Aylesbury Vale weather round-up: Aylesbury market cancelled tomorrow

The adverse weather conditions are continuing to leave their mark in Aylesbury Vale, with the latest victim being the regular market in the town centre on Fridays.

A statement from Aylesbury Vale District Council said: “Unfortunately, Friday’s market in Aylesbury’s Market Square has had to be cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll make an announcement tomorrow on whether the Saturday market will still be able to go ahead.”

The weather has been causing difficulty across Aylesbury Vale this morning, with an accident during rush hour on one of the main routes between Aylesbury and Buckingham and a handful of schools closed.

The collision between a lorry and a motorbike took place on the A413 between Whitchurch and Winslow at around 8.30am, leaving the road blocked and forcing some commuters to turn around and seek alternative routes into Aylesbury.

Firefighters used airbags and hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured woman with fire crews from Buckingham and Aylesbury in attendance.

Some schools in the Vale have decided to close because of the adverse weather conditions.

Currently closed or affected are:

> Blueprint School (formerly the Aylesbury Vale Pupil Referral Unit) - taxis not running due to the weather

> Elmhurst School, Aylesbury (partial closure only) - afternoon nursery and two-year-old classes closed because of frozen pipes

> Great Kimble Church of England School - safety of school site

> Green Ridge Primary Academy, Aylesbury - frozen pipes

> Long Crendon School, Aylesbury - closing early at 1.15pm due to forecast

> Longwick Church of England Combined School, Princes Risborough - adverse weather conditions

> Maids Moreton Pre-School, Buckingham - closed because of lack of running water

> Misbourne School, Great Missenden - bad weather

> The Pace Centre, Aylesbury - adverse weather conditions

> Prestwood Junior and Infant schools - adverse weather conditions

> Princes Risborough Primary School - adverse weather conditions

> Princes Risborough School - adverse weather conditions

> Thornborough and Nash Pre-School - adverse weather conditions

> Treehouse Pre-School, Buckingham - adverse weather conditions and heating issues