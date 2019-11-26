Aylesbury volunteers join in National Tree Planting Week

210 native trees were planted last Saturday at Quarrendon Leas by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds and The Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust.

The trees supplied by The Woodland Trust and the event was part of National Tree Planting Week, which runs from 23-30 November.

National Tree Planting Week in Aylesbury last Saturday

The trees and hedges were planted alongside Martin Dalby Way, on land owned and managed by The Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust.

The Trust, a registered charity, was established in 2008 to conserve the natural and historic environment of Buckinghamshire, particularly but not exclusively the deserted village and other earthworks at Quarrendon Leas on the outskirts of Aylesbury.

Tree planting organiser Roger King, who is a member of the Rotary Club and a Trustee of the Bucks Conservation Trust, said:

“We were very pleased with the mornings work. Not only have damaged trees been replaced but new areas have been planted and a new native hedge has been established.”

Planting trees in Quarrendon Leas

On Saturday 30 November, Rotarians will be planting another 210 trees in Bedgrove Park.