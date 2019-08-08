Bazaar in Haddenham for 30th anniversary of Florence Nightingale Hospice charity

On Saturday 10 August there will be an old fashioned bazaar at Bradmoor Farm in Haddenham to raise money for the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity on it's 30th anniversary.

Since it began in 1989, bazaars have raised lots of money for the Florence Nightingale Hospice and in celebration of the 30th Anniversary a group of long-serving Florrie's volunteers have got together to organise this latest fundraising event.

Stalls will include, bric-a-brac, books, children's toys and games, plants and flowers, cakes and preserves, pre-loved clothes, shoes, and jewellery.

There will also be a tombola and various raffles.

Why not go along and see what gems you can find - and support a great cause too!

The Florence Nightingale Hospice provides a range of palliative and end-of-life care services to people in Buckinghamshire and parts of Oxfordshire and south Bedfordshire who have life-limiting illnesses such as chronic lung conditions, cancer and neurological conditions.

To find out more, please visit: www.fnhospice.org.uk

