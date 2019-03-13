BBC folk award nominees to perform at Stowe School later this month

BBC folk award nominees Ninebarrow are performing at Stowe School on Thursday March 21.

Dorset based duo Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere will be performing on March 21 at 8pm as part of 'Arts at Stowe.'

Ninebarrow

The group are BBC Radio Two folk award nominees and won Album of the Year at last year's Nova FM folk show.

Critics have praised Ninebarrow's 'outstanding harmonies', 'delicate instrumentation' and 'engaging songs.'

The pair also received praise from folk journalist Mike Harding and musicians Seth Lakeman and Kate Rusby.

Doors open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are available by calling 01280 825710 or by visiting www.artsatstowe.co.uk