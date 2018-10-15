BBC stars and Lionel Messi's boot to turnout for MS Society charity event

South West Bucks MS Society are holding a glamourous charity evening full of star quality on Friday, 2 November, at Wycombe Wanderers football ground.

The evening will include a champagne reception, a two-course dinner, live music, a charity auction and a disco.

The charity auction is to be hosted by BBC’s Charlie Ross (Bargain Hunt and Flog It!) and Eric Knowles (The Antiques Roadshow and Bargain Hunt) with stellar items up for grabs including a football boot signed by Lionel Messi and a romantic weekend break for two in a castle.

The live bands are The Estrellas, who merge the sizzling hot sounds of the 1960s with sparkling dance routines, and The Polka Dots, a trio of smooth sassy voices performing 1940s swing songs.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. Its symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, speech problems and memory loss. The cause is unknown and there is no cure, but treatment can help you to manage the condition.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have MS.

MS Society volunteer and event organiser Nick Blanks said:

“Our charity event will be a great night with BBC legends, live entertainment and good food. We are looking forward to raising money for such a worthy cause.”

The evening starts at 7pm and will go on until midnight in the Caledonian Suite at Adams Park.

Tickets for the evening are £40 and this includes canapes and a glass of bubbly on arrival, a two course dinner and all the aforementioned entertainment.

To purchase tickets, contact Belinda Peddle. Phone: 01494 443917. Email: belindahwmssoc@aol.com.

Find out more about MS at: www.mssociety.org.uk