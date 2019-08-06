Beer and music festival raises money for Aston Clinton charity

The Aston Clinton Beer Festival, boasting over 80 cask beers, ales and ciders, enjoyed its 8th year last weekend.

Couple enjoy their beer in the sun

The flagship event of The Aston Clinton Charitable Foundation, it took place over three days, from Friday to Sunday, at Aston Clinton School.

Organisers say the event is born out of a genuine love of the UK beer scene and a wish to help others.

The festival sources the best cask ale organisers can lay their hands on, from the abundance of excellent local brewers to the wider UK brewing scene.

This year they went a little further and teamed up with Tring’s Craftyard in order to add gin to the menu.

Live music at the Aston Clinton Beer and Music festival

To complement the fine selection of beers and gins on offer, there was also a stonking line-up of music acts including Love Distraction, a Human League tribute band, Dirty Dog Band, a loud and proud rock band, and soul trio The Estrellas.

Other entertainment included a king python snake and the Lego challenge, whereby the aim is to walk as slowly as possible barefoot over Lego pieces.

The foundation has recently supported many local charities such as Bucks Minds, Chilterns MS Centre, Pets as Therapy, Aylesbury Foodbank and Young Carers Bucks.