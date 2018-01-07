‘Being able to work from home and watching sports day’ 40 signs you are doing well at work

Being able to work from home, no-one batting an eyelid when you take an afternoon off to watch your kids sports day - and having a beer with colleagues after work, have emerged among a list of signs you’ve ‘made it’ in your career.

Researchers who polled 1,700 workers also found having your opinion valued, being invited to meetings and enjoying the occasional business trip abroad are key indicators you’re doing well.

Being allowed able to manage your own workload, having regular reviews and being asked for advice by colleagues also made the list.

Being left in charge when the boss is away, controlling a budget and being sent on management training also mean you have a bright future ahead.

The study was commissioned by www.jardinemotors.co.uk, a multi-national operator of franchised motorcar dealerships, to help understand the desires of today’s workforce.

Clare Martin, Group HR Director for Jardine Motors Group said: “Today’s job seekers are basing their search criteria on so much more than just salary.

‘’And so it’s vital that businesses are giving employees and future colleagues fulfilment in their career beyond just climbing the career ladder.

‘’This research shows career progression and feeling content and a success, is about so much more.

‘’It’s about access to opportunities, feeling empowered and challenged, as well as having a flexible working environment.

“As we head into the prime season when many of us consider our careers and what may lie in the year ahead, this research shows the considerations that go into making a happy job are varied and highlights businesses have to be much more diverse in how they support and nurture colleagues.”

However, the study also revealed some perks are worth their weight in gold - with paid sick days, regular bonuses and private healthcare featuring highly on the list.

And while 29 per cent of adults do want a big salary, they also appreciate working in a fun environment with good training opportunities.

Other indicators of a rewarding job include being able to take the day off without having to book it off in advance, having everyone at work know who you are and being aware of the company’s strategic direction.

Just over half of respondents said they are currently working in a fulfilling career, and one fifth would not consider leaving their role for another with more money or better perks.

However, 23 per cent WOULD take a cut in salary for a job which had other benefits, such as working shorter hours, flexible working or more holiday - with one third of those polled saying an accommodating workplace is a sign of an employer ‘who cares’.

SIGNS YOU’RE IN A FULFILLING CAREER

1. Looking forward to work

2. People value your opinions

3. Flexible hours

4. Good friends in the workplace

5. Big salary

6. Fun working environment

7. Managing your own work load

8. Good training opportunities

9. Paid sick days

10. Not watching the clock

11. Getting good reviews/appraisals on performance

12. People come to you for advice

13. Incentives for good performance

14. Regular bonuses

15. People ask for your opinion on big decisions

16. Flexibility towards family commitments

17. Regular promotions

18. Working from home

19. Being left in charge

20. Everyone knows your name

21. Hitting targets

22. Socialising with work colleagues

23. Managing a team

24. Knowing about the company’s plans/strategic direction

25. Being asked to represent your company at events

26. Being sent on management training courses

27. Taking a day off without having to book it off in advance

28. Private healthcare

29. Paid trips abroad

30. Shares in the business

31. Coming into the office later than usual and nobody bats an eyelid

32. A company car

33. Nobody wants you to go on holiday/take days off

34. Invites to meetings

35. Controlling a budget

36. Travelling in Business class / First class

37. A company phone

38. In touch with the CEO/MD on a regular basis

39. Being invited to Management Conferences

40. Being allowed to put most things on expenses