Bicester area becomes a winter wonderland

North Oxfordshire is getting back to normal after being turned into a winter wonderland two weeks before Christmas.

Many could enjoy the heavy snow which blanketed most of the country on Sunday but it caused a headache for others.

Snow in the Bicester area. Sheep Street. NNL-171212-124619009

Most schools were shut on Monday with some forced to close on Tuesday too, along with leisure centres, libraries and other public services struggling.

Bicester Village was forced to close on Sunday.

Rail services particularly on the Chiltern line between Birmingham and London were affected with some trains cancelled.

On Sunday, the M40 was closed between Bicester and Oxford due to broken down cars.

Snow in the Bicester area. Garth Park. NNL-171212-123644009

Oxfordshire County Council gritters and ploughs did their best to clear the roads and there were no major snow-related traffic incidents in our region.

Outpatient appointments at Oxfordshire’s hospitals went ahead on Monday, and the ambulance service was only able to transport urgent cases.

Freelance photographer Jake McNulty went out and about around Bicester to take some pictures of the beautiful scenery, the town’s snow covered streets and Garth Park.

Snow in the Bicester area. Garth Park. NNL-171212-123914009

Snow in the Bicester area. Bicester, from upper level, Sainsbury's car park, Manorsfield Road. NNL-171212-124225009