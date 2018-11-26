Big acting break for aspiring Buckingham actress

An aspiring actress from Buckingham has landed herself an acting role treading the boards of the Southwark Playhouse.

Anna Barnes is starring as JoJo, one of the leading roles in the show Seussical the Musical, which is based on the works of Dr Seuss.

The 21-year-old has gone from an aspiring actress, attending the Guildford School of Acting and subsequently graduating just five months ago, to joining the cast of the popular musical.

Anna is following in family footsteps, as she descends from one of the UK's best known English music hall performers of the early 1900s.

Vesta won national acclaim as a singer and male impersonator until retiring in 1920.

Anna is very proud of her distant family's acting roots saying: "I'm so proud of Vesta - she led the way for female artistes with her act.

"I hope she'd be proud of me seeing my dream come true to perform on a London stage.

"Dr Seuss is such a fun and exciting production.

"It's score was co-conceived by Monty Python star Eric Idle and I'm sure Vesta would have loved it."

Anna is no stranger to the stage having appeared as the youngest of the children of Siam in a production of the King and I, which played at the Royal Albert Hall.

She has also appeared in pantomime alongside the likes of Brian Blessed and David Essex in recent years.

Anna's auntie Gaynor Barnes, a newsreader for ITV based in Yorkshire said: "Only time will tell but her dad Martin and brothers, James and Eliot and her sister Alice are delighted she is living the dream."

Seussical the Musical runs at the Southwark Playhouse Theatre from November 22 to December 29.