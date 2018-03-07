Big names to take to the stage for Buckingham Literary Festival

The first part of the line-up for this year’s Buckingham Literary Festival has been announced.

Some of the biggest names from the worlds of literature and politics will be involved in the four-day event in June.

Booker Prize winner Ben Okri will be discussing his latest poetry compilation The Poetry of Protest, Lady Antonia Fraser will be in conversation with Antony Seldon about her new book ‘The King and The Catholics’ and satirist Craig Brown will be talking about his latest book ‘Ma’am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret.’

Speakers from the world of politics include Lord Adonis, whose most recent book ‘5 Days in May’ charts the creation of the coalition Government, plus Buckingham MP John Bercow and former MP and the previous Governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten.

There will be the opportunity for the audience to question the authors, meet them in person and get their books signed.

Events will be held throughout the town at venues including the Villiers Hotel, the Radcliffe Centre and Buckingham Library between Thursday June 14 and Sunday June 17.

Christopher Woodhead, co-founder of Buckingham Literary Festival, said: “This is the third Buckingham Literary Festival and we are thrilled to have once again attracted such a high calibre of speakers.

“The Festival has been growing year on year and we’ve been delighted to see it become one of the highlights of the summer.

“With the opportunity to meet some of the UK’s most celebrated authors, well-known politicians and with topics ranging from politics to history and from crime fiction to popular science, there really is something for everyone!”

Tickets for the event will go on general sale on Saturday April 21.

Advanced bookings for festival friends will be available from April 6 to 20.

To find out how to become a festival friend and for more information about this year’s event visit www.bucklitfest.org