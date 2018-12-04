Biggest ever crowd attend Buckingham Christmas light switch-on

This year's Buckingham Christmas light switch-on saw a record attendance of around 1000 people.

The event was organised by Buckingham Town Council and featured a series of new stalls and stands for 2018 based in the Cattle Pens.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury with Pucky, the MK Lightning mascot

including a taco van selling Mexican street food, a stall run by a company called Moths selling Christmas wreaths and decorations, a food stand run by Sizzling Snacks, a young enterprise stand run by students from the Royal Latin School and a University of Buckingham stand.

The big switch-on of the lights was conducted by mayor Cllr Jon Harvey.

Musical performances came courtesy of the Buckingham Children’s Choir and Buckingham Stage Coach Performing Arts while the Winslow Concert Band performed carols for the crowds to sing along to.

Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to join in the fun and Pucky the mascot of the Milton Keynes Lightning ice hockey team attended.

Santa makes an appearance during Buckingham's Christmas light switch-on

Feedback from attendees included that the new multi-coloured lights which were used for the first time looked good.

There was an issue with sound and deputy town clerk Claire Molyneux explained: "We had feedback from some members of the public that people further back from the stage could not hear what was going on.

"We are looking to rectify this in 2019 through additional speakers and a higher stage."