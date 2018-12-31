Brackley comes alive with the roar of vintage vehicles

A host of classic vehicles brought Brackley town centre to a standstill on Sunday.

The Brackley Classic Car Show's Christmas meet included newer sports cars, as well as vintage minis, Fords and Jensens.

Onlookers were able to walk in and among the vehicles - some of which were for sale - and chat to the owners and other enthusiasts. There was also a spread of refreshments in the town hall, provided by ATEC.

And the event organisers also thanked everyone who donated to their chosen charity Mind on the day. A collection raised £315.

To find out more about Brackley Classic Car Show events you can find them on Facebook.

