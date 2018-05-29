Brackley Soapbox Derby back this weekend

The karts are finely tuned, the roads are set up and the flags are ready as Brackley’s Soapbox Derby approaches this weekend.

The annual favourite will be taking place this Sunday, June 3, from 2pm, and a full entry of 33 karts is getting lined up ready to go.

Brackley-based Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team will be entering a new kart in the premier class this year and will be displaying one of its F1 world championship winning cars close to the finish line.

The downward straight course is on the main High Street, which is closed to traffic for the day.

There are three categories: under 15, adult and premier class, with the fastest three runners in each category being awarded a trophy sponsored by a local F1 racing team.

The best kart will be judged by the mayor, Mark Morrell, at 1.30pm.

Then the karts will take to the track and go head-to-head in a time trial.

Refreshments will be available in the Market Place car park.

Last year’s winners were David Cullimore, in premier class; Bilal Gilgil in the adults class; and Louis Cain in the under 15s class. Visit www.brackleysoapbox.org.