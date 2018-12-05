Brain Tumour Research releases video featuring Buckingham School pupil who twice underwent surgery on condition

A pupil at the Buckingham School is the star of Brain Tumour Research’s Christmas Hope Tree Appeal this year.

Lily Hawkins, 15, from Dadford, was diagnosed with a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumour aged six, just after Christmas nine years ago.

She underwent surgery twice, the first time to remove a 10cm long tumour which was touching her brain stem.

Lily has to have regular scans to monitor the tumour but the good news is that at the moment everything is under control.

Last week, the brave teenager was filmed at Technovisual in Buckingham as part of a special festive video for Brain Tumour Research which is based in Milton Keynes.

In the Christmas hope tree appeal video, Lily explains how viewers can join her by making a donation and sending messages of hope written on a ‘bauble of hope’ to be hung on the hope tree at any one of Brain Tumour Research’s four Centres of Excellence.

Lily said: “I want to be a medical researcher so that I can help other people get better.

"I want a world where people don’t die because of brain tumours.

“This Christmas, help more people like me live after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Please donate to the Christmas hope tree appeal, send your messages of hope and help change people’s lives.

"Together we will find a cure.”

Michael Thelwall, head of community fundraising at Brain Tumour Research said: “For too long brain tumours have been a neglected cancer – tragically less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers

“We are very grateful to Lily for sharing her story and being the voice of our christmas hope tree appeal. We urge people to watch her video and donate.”

To donate to the Christmas hope tree appeal visit www.braintumourresearch.org/hope-tree