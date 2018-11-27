Brexitometer reading cold in Buckingham

The Buckingham branch of People's Vote held a 'Brexitometer' poll in the market on Saturday November 24.

The results of the poll echo the thoughts of many around the country at the moment with regards to the state of the Brexit negotiations.

Both Remainers and Leavers were eligible to vote in the poll.

Regardless of how people voted and felt at the time of the referendum all those surveyed in Buckingham agreed on the opinion that Brexit was not going well.

Dr Robert Brignall, one the organisers of the poll, said he thought it was a worthwhile exercise.

During a two hour stay in the town centre, the People's Vote poll had around 40 participants, some more willing to have a conversation about the state of Brexit than others, which he said was to be expected.

Of the People's Vote movement Robert Brignall said: “Since October 20 when 700,000 people marched in London demanding a People's Vote, there has been a clear sense in Buckingham that more people have felt empowered to speak out in favour of a final say on our future relationship with the EU.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the Prime Minister has not got the numbers to get her deal through parliament, and the major opposition parties have united in saying that they will work to ensure the country does not crash out with a hugely damaging no deal.

"While our own MP John Bercow, is required to remain neutral as the Speaker of the House of Commons, his role in the forthcoming vote in parliament on Theresa May’s deal and its aftermath are critical, because he controls what amendments are allowed to be debated.

"We need to make sure that he knows many of his own constituents support a People’s Vote.”