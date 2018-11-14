Buckingham Armistice concert proves a fitting finale to Remembrance weekend

An evening of music, drama and stories proved a fitting conclusion to the weekend's Remembrance events in Buckingham.

Organised by 'inspirational' local Lionel Weston the event in Buckingham town centre reflected on Remembrance in many different ways and involved hundreds of people, either performing or helping with bringing the event together.

The Buckingham Armistice 100 concert - a section focused on women over 30 being granted the right to vote in 1918

The evening featured contributions from Buckingham Children's Choir who sung a couple of pieces and spoke about what Remembrance meant to them.

Other sections of the evening included music from throughout the decades, a piece reflecting on when women over the age of 30 got the vote in 1918 and a speech in the style of Emmeline Pankhurst.

At 7pm, in conjunction with other locations across the UK, an electric beacon was lit and a pupil from Royal Latin School gave her interpretation of Remembrance.

This was followed by a drama which focused on ten Buckingham soldiers and their return from war and was based on real-life memories compiled from their stories collected over the years.

Buckingham Armistice 100 concert - a choir sing A Nation's Tribute

The evening ended with a Last Night of the Proms style finale, featuring music including Jerusalem and God Save The Queen.

Organiser Mr Weston said: "I would estimate there were around 230 performers at the event.

"It has been two years in the planning but because it was in the town centre we did not have a chance to do a final rehearsal so it came together on the day.

"I have had a lot of lovely feedback from people and notes and flowers as well."

The Buckingham Armistice 100 concert - Buckingham Children's Choir perform

Reflecting on Buckingham's remembrance events as a whole Mr Weston added: "The regular Remembrance Day events were particularly poignant this year.

"There were more people at the service at the war memorial than I can recall in previous years.

"Thanks to all the different events that happened it was a wonderful weekend and a real proactive community effort to do something fitting to mark the Armistice."

Reflecting on the concert mayor Jon Harvey said: "The concert was stunning.

The Buckingham Armistice 100 concert - crowds enjoy the event

"Lionel, with his leadership and inspiration managed to pull it all together.

"Lots of people helped in lots of ways and all credit to Lionel for making it happen."

