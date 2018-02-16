Buckingham author Jill has her first children's book published

Have you ever looked down at your family pet and thought about what stories they could tell?

Buckingham author Jill Stanton-Huxton knew her Norwegian Forest Cat, Macavity, would could give a fascinating insight into the adventures you can get up to on four legs.

This thinking serves as the inspiration behind Harvey and the Moon Bus, Jill’s debut children’s book, published in January by Troubador.

Jill explained where the idea to write a book for five to seven-year-olds came from. She said: “One day, I walked into the cornershop to pick up something and the guy there told me there was a cat behind me, and it was Macavity - he’d followed me to the shops. The man said he’s always here and always stands outside like he’s waiting for a bus.

“I thought, there’s a story in that, where would he go? So it all started from there.

“I then just sort of made it up as I went along, people ask where my ideas come from but they usually just come straight out of my head and onto the paper.”

Harvey and the Moon Bus, illustrated by Emily Brady, is a story about anthropomorphic animals who have a fantasy adventure together, but also includes an underlying theme which combats issues of bullying.

There are nine characters in the story, including an elderly tortoise named Gatsby, twin acrobat guinea-pigs Otis and Olive, and Archie, the bus-driving pooch, based on Jill’s grandparents dog.

Jill has been a writing her entire life, featuring in magazines and local newspapers , and even serves as a volunteer judge on the BBC Radio 2 ‘500 words’ competition, marking stories in the 5-9 year range.

To learn more about Harvey’s adventures, or pick up a copy of the book, head to www.bit.ly/2EsJe92