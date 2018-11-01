Buckingham bridge repaired after being damaged by vandals

A bridge in Buckingham has been repaired by the town council after it was badly damaged by vandals.

The bridge at Bourton Park was damaged around two months ago.

The town council's green spaces manager Lee Phillips said: "Some vandals kicked out three to four sections along one side.

"We made the bridge temporarily safe and have now completed the repairs."

Buckingham councillor Robin Stuchbury tweeted: "Thank you Buckingham green spaces for undertaking repairs on the bridge within Bourton Park, Buckingham after vandals damaged it previously in the summer."