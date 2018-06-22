Buckingham businessman to cycle part of the Tour de France route for charity

Spending your Saturday cycling along the route of the first stage of the Tour de France may not sound like your average weekend.

However for Buckinghamshire IT consultant Chris Watts it is just one of many challenging events he will participate in during 2018.

Today (Saturday) Chris will cycle 201km in order to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK.

He will be following the route that the riders in the world’s most famous cycle race will be taking next month - from Noirmoutier-en-l’Île to Fontenay-le-Comte.

For his training, Chris has been spending an average of 12 hours a week on his bike, which has also helped prepare him for triathlon events he is taking part in.

A few weeks ago Chris completed his first ever triathlon in Blenhim and in August he will take part in the London one.

Chris said: “I try to do a lot of fundraising, and at least one big one every year.

“It is a challenge and a hard thing to accomplish, but it means that at the same time I’m going out and raising awareness.

“For me that is what it’s all about - raising awareness.”

So far Chris has raised more than £2,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Chris said: “You get to a certain age and start to become more aware of your own body and its vulnerabilities.

“Cancer in any form is horrible, but prostate cancer in particular resonates with me, not just because it is one of the most common forms of cancer in the country, but because of the experiences of several of my close friends with it.”

Chris has come a long way in recent years - two years ago he quit his job as a head coach in Milton Keynes in order to focus on charity work.

A year ago, he got into a lake to swim for the first time and nearly drowned, needing to be pulled out by two other people.

He thanked his girlfriend Lindsay for teaching him how to swim and for getting him into training and triathlons.

If you would like to donate to Chris’ cause you can go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdefrance2018