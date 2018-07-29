Buckingham charity concert brings community together through music

A charity concert at the University of Buckingham on Wednesday July 25 proved a great success raising more than £700 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The concert was held at the Radcliffe Centre in front of a packed audience and featured 23 performers including live bands, plus current and former university students and staff playing the piano, violin, harp and guitar as well as singing opera.

Performers at the University of Buckingham's Swan concert

The concert’s producer Richard Lin said: “It was a lovely evening full of music and good energy.”

The University of Buckingham’s vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon was among the guests in attendance and he said: “I was star struck and deeply impressed with everyone’s talent.”