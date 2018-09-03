Buckingham Children’s Choir opens doors to all keen young singers

Does your child have a passion for singing? Then look no further.

Buckingham Children’s Choir resumes on Wednesday September 12 at the new time of 4pm at The Centre, Verney Close, Buckingham.

All youngsters who are seven or above are welcome and can go along for a free taster session any time.

The choir is also looking to increase the number of guitar and ukulele players to accompany the choir.

The choir has a versatile repertoire, singing everything from pop to show tunes and even folk music.

They have also performed at several local events and festivals this year, and already have bookings for the year ahead.

For more information contact Suzy at suzyasmith@aol.com and check out Buckingham Children’s Choir Facebook page.