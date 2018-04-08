Buckingham children’s home plans scrapped

Bucks County Council has decided not to pursue plans for a children’s home in Buckingham.

Four sites in the county for the residential care homes were initially identified (two in Aylesbury, one in High Wycombe and one in Buckingham).

District councillor Robin Stuchbury has been critical of the decision to scrap the proposal for a children's home in Buckingham

The site identified in Buckingham was at Westfields.

At a meeting of the council’s children’s social care and learning select committee last week the committee followed through a recommendation to scrap the idea for a children’s home in Buckingham.

Instead a second home is due to be built in High Wycombe although the location is yet to be confirmed.

The council’s report cites ‘the high level of concerns raised by local residents’ and ‘reservations about the suitability of the cul-de-sac location’ as reasons for not pursuing the Buckingham option.

Aylesbury Vale district councillor for Buckingham South Robin Stuchbury said: “I worry about the vulnerable children most of all.

“The most important thing is that these children get the appropriate care in the right place.

“I know the town council were very supportive of this but some residents objected - possibly because they didn’t understand the proposals fully.

“Living close to the proposed site Warren Whyte (cabinet member for children’s services) was well placed to understand the strength of negative feeling in Buckingham about this issue.”