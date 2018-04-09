Buckingham continues to show its support for Oli Hilsdon

Buckingham is continuing to support Oli Hilsdon’s battle against a brain tumour.

Oli’s family are aiming to raise £230,000 so that he can have a vaccine that is not currently available on the NHS.

An Evening for Oli was held at the Royal Latin School on March 24 and it raised £13,536.

Around 200 people attended the evening which featured live music, an auction and a raffle.

Meanwhile, Fran Davis, the landlady of the Queen’s Head pub in Chackmore organised a supper evening which raised £1,293.30 which has been donated towards Oli’s fund.

Buckingham then turned purple in aid of Oli on Saturday April 7 with various businesses donating a percentage of their profits to the fund.

For more details about Oli’s story and to donate visit www.gofundme.com/olisfight