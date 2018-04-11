Buckingham dental staff let their feet do the talking as they win dancing competition

Two dental staff based at a practice in Buckingham are celebrating after winning a dancing award.

Dental nurse Amanda Bridge and dentist Vangelis Viskadourakis from Meadow Walk Dental Practice came in first place at a charity black tie dancing event in Milton Keynes last weekend.

The dental staff raised £525 for Cancer Research UK by dancing the waltz at The Holiday Inn and took home a trophy following their success.

Amanda said: “I saw something on Facebook in January about the event and wanted to take part in memory of my granddad Philip (who passed away due to cancer).

“I was looking for a dancing partner and couldn’t find one so Vangelis offered to take that role.

“We were both complete dancing novices at the start.

“We trained on Thursdays and Saturdays for eight weeks and did some extra rehearsals at the hall in Maids Moreton.

“Just before the performance, I was absolutely terrified but Vangelis was fairly relaxed.

“The first dance went OK but the second one was much better.”

Amanda lives in Dadfordwhile Vangelis, who is originally from Greece, lives in Milton Keynes.

Amanda said the pair’s foray into dancing was likely to be a one-off.

She said: “We have no plans to compete again in the future.

“I think Vangelis would prefer to concentrate on playing basketball.”

More than 300 people attended the event with the dental staff taking home a trophy with the phrase ‘ballroom- best dance of the night’ as a memento of their achievement.