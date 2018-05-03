Buckingham firefighters to do 12 hour fitness challenge at the Centre:MK for charity

Firefighters from Buckingham Fire Station are undertaking a 12 hour fitness challenge in Milton Keynes on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for The Cure CJD campaign.

This is because Julie Robinson, wife of Watch Commander John Robinson, is suffering with the condition.

As part of their continuous efforts to support the charity the firefighters have managed to raise more than £44,000 for Cure CJD.

The latest part of their fundraising bid begins at 7am in Middleton Hall in the Centre:MK on Saturday morning.

Firefighters will be demonstrating to the public the fireground assessment to promote health and wellbeing within the service.

The team of six - Mike Downard, Scott Knowler, Gavin Gillings, Perry Fitzgerald, Jamie Robinson & Matt Jarvis - will take it in turns to complete the assessment within the allowed time of 11 minutes 11 seconds.

Firefighters across the country are expected to complete the test twice a year but the Buckingham team will be completing it 12 times each in just 12 hours!

On the day there will be a public fitness test area, where guests can come and try the test for themselves.

Read more at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Buckingham-Huntingdon-Kayak