Buckingham Golf Club holding taster and coaching sessions for girls

Buckingham Golf Club is holding golf taster and coaching sessions next month as part of a national initiative to get more girls playing the sport.

The sessions at Buckingham Golf Club are part of Girls Golf Rocks, a national initiative aiming to encourage more girls to take up the game.

Library image for Girls Golf Rocks

A free taster session takes place on Saturday May 11 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with a six week coaching course beginning on Saturday May 18 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and running each week.

Sessions are open to girls aged five to 18.

At the taster session any first-time visitors will join other girls who are beginning the game to learn the basics and enjoy fun games.

PGA professional coaches will lead the activities and Girls Golf Rocks ambassadors from local clubs and the county's girls squad will be on hand to help and encourage.

Equipment will be provided and there will be refreshments served.

Organisers say there is no dress code - any clothing that is comfortable is fine and trainers may be worn.

Girls who enjoy the taster course are then invited to join a beginner coaching group where they will work alongside a group of other girls and learn the basics during six weekly, one-hour sessions.

They will also have the chance to get out on the golf course on the sixth week and play in a team alongside the Girls Golf Rocks ambassadors.

Girls who complete the coaching programme will receive a golf club and goody pack to help them continue to play golf.

Buckinghamshire is one of 26 counties across the UK taking part in the Girls Golf Rocks initiative this year.

Bookings can be made by visiting www.girlsgolfrocks.org/Buckinghamshire