Buckingham holds moving Remembrance Day events

Hundreds of people turned out on Sunday for Buckingham's Remembrance service and parade honouring those who have suffered and died as a result of armed conflict.

Though this year's anniversary stands out for its marking of 100 years since peace was declared at the end of the First World War on 11 November, 1918, Remembrance Sunday is of course a day to commemorate the victims of all wars.

Buckingham War Memorial

Mayor Jon Harvey said:

"I think, because it was the 100th anniversary, a lot of people have paid more attention to the remembrance service than perhaps hitherto and I hope they continue to pay attention in the coming years. Remembrance isn't just for 100 years it's for every year.

“War hurts lots of people such as it is currently in Yemen and formerly in Libya and Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as of course across the fields of Europe in the First and Second World Wars."

The Buckingham Remembrance parade left Market Hill at around 10:35am, led by the Buckingham Royal British Legion's standard bearer and the Milton Keynes Pipe Band, followed by Cadets and other youth organisations.

Reverend Will Pearson-Gee

During the Remembrance Service, held at the town's War Memorial, Reverend Will Pearson-Gee of St Peter and St Paul's Church reflected on the lives of the soldiers from Buckingham who went to war and never returned.

Andrew Cooper, chairman of the Buckingham and District Royal British Legion, said:

“Amidst the figures of the millions who died and were injured, it is those personal stories of local men which stay in our memory.”

An especially poignant two minute silence was then observed. Mayor Harvey explained how he experienced the moment:

“A breeze blew some leaves down the memorial during the silence, and since your attention is focused on the war memorial, noting the leaves falling was symbolically quite moving - it was almost overwhelming for me to be honest.”

Later on there was Afternoon Tea in the Community Centre for the families of men from the town who fought in the First World War, followed by an Armistice concert in the evening, expertly organised by local resident Lionel Weston.

There is a dedicated report available on the concert here: Buckingham Armistice Concert