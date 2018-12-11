Buckingham hotel hosts free Christmas lunch for senior citizens

The Best Western Hotel in Buckingham hosted a free Christmas lunch for the town's senior citizens on Sunday December 9.

It is the first time the hotel has hosted such an event and it's sales and events manager Adam Roberts said: "We sold out all of our Christmas parties and lunches so we decided to do this free event.

A free senior citizens Christmas lunch was held at the Best Western Hotel in Buckingham

"We ran it in partnership with the Buckingham and District branch of Age Concern as a non-profit making event for the community."

Around 80 people attended and enjoyed a three course Christmas dinner and good company.

Adam added: "We would like to thank the chefs who were involved with cooking the meal and the staff from Age Concern who supported us in putting this event on.

"We may repeat it in the future."