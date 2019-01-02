Buckingham magic show proves to be a real Christmas cracker

Large crowds enjoyed a Christmas cracker of a variety show at Buckingham Town Hall on Saturday December 28.

The afternoon performance was a sell out while in the evening the hall was close to capacity.

Magician Ollie Collins warmed the audience up before the first performer took to the stage.



First up was Phoebe Maddison, 14, star of The Voice Kids.

Phoebe, a type one diabetic opened the show with the title song from the movie The Greatest Showman called ‘This is Me’.

This was followed by Clean Bandit song ‘Tears’ and finished with her The Voice Kids audition song ‘With You’ from the musical Ghost.

Next up on stage was Damian Jay's Believe-a-bubble show.

Damian's flamboyant persona, quick witted humour and plenty of bubbles saw the crowd captivated from start to finish.

There was plenty of audience participation in this performance which included a child being put inside a large bubble!

After the interval Phoebe Maddison returned finishing her set with family favourite ‘Tale as old as Time’ from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The last act was High Jinx who were joined by magician and circus performer Micheal Jordan and his assistant Emma.

High Jinx are former winners of Young Magician of the Year and their large stage illusions, clever slight of hand and a very high unicycle left the crowd mesmerised.

This act featured more audience participation which led to much hilarity when a performer ended up on a member of the audience's shoulders to help him mount the large one wheel bike.



The show was sponsored by small businesses from within Buckingham with an advertisement presentation throughout the show.

Five pounds from every advert (£70 in total) was donated to Phoebe’s chosen charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund).



A date has already been set for the show at the end of this year - Saturday December 28 2019.

Some acts are already booked and some tickets have already been sold.

The next show is set to feature a Britain’s Got Talent finalist and one of the most visual ultra-violet acts in the country.

Host Ollie Collins said: "The feedback on the show has been incredible - it has all been so positive.

"The recommendations say it all and we would like to thank everyone for their support."

Here is a link to our photo gallery from the variety show: https://www.buckinghamtoday.co.uk/news/photos-of-a-magical-show-in-buckingham-1-8754280