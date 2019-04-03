Buckingham man nears end of challenge to complete 58 10km runs in as many days

A Buckingham man is nearing the end of a challenge to complete 58 10km runs in as many days.

Pete Reynolds reached day 53 yesterday (Tuesday) and ran in his last race - the Bournemouth Bay Run.

Pete Reynolds is nearing the end of his 58 10km runs in 58 days challenge

Pete is aiming to raise £5,800 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his friend Gary Woollatt, who died suddenly at the age of 58 after heart failure.

He has so far raised more than £4,200 and has been sponsored by 147 people.

Paying tribute to those who have helped him as he enters the final stretch of his epic challenge, Pete said: "The support I have received from many different areas has been amazing - my wife Lorna has supported me every step of the way, an absolute rock, which has allowed me to concentrate on the running, endless stretching, social media etc.

"I have had a few niggles along the way but generally physically I have been in very good shape throughout.

"Sometimes my hamstring and achilles have played up.

"It has been more of a mental challenge than a physical one.

"I am over the moon at how much I have managed to raise so far.

"I am very grateful to have had someone with me on almost every run I have taken on."

Pete added there were a few people and organisations he wanted to give particular thanks to for their efforts.

He said: "Matt Watkins has relentlessly pushed the sponsorship side of things and has encouraged me all the way through.

"The Buckingham and Stowe Running Club has been incredible - they are a great club headed by Chris Usher and every one of the members has been so encouraging.

"Jason at Bates Body Factory has nursed me through a few injuries, niggles and strains with sports massages.

"Gary's niece Ellie arranged a second telephone interview with Heart Radio.

"I would also like to thank the support runners that I have had with me - it is incredible out of the 53 days so far I have only had to run on my own on three occasions.

"I have been so humbled by the kindness and support that I have received - Buckingham is an incredible community and I am proud to be living here."

Pete's epic daily running challenge ends on Sunday and there is still time to donate to his cause: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Run58ForrestRun