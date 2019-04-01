Buckingham MP presents university team with town v gown trophy

Buckingham MP and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow presented the town versus gown trophy last month.

The Bercow Bowl is awarded to the winner of an annual quiz between teams from Buckingham - 'the town' and the University of Buckingham - 'the gown.'

This year's winners of the notoriously difficult quiz were the University of Buckingham.

Questions were set by 2016 Mastermind champion and Buckingham resident Alan Heath and both teams included members of the Mitre pub’s quiz team who famously defeated the Eggheads on the BBC TV show.

Mr Bercow returned to his constituency to present the trophy to the University of Buckingham's vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon.

During his visit to the university, John also gave a talk to the students about his career in politics.

Mr Bercow recalled "brimming with pride" in his speech 22 years ago when he mentioned that his constituency was the only one to have an independent university.

He said that he would not be staying on for much longer as Speaker saying: "If Theresa May can take a few weeks to change her mind about holding an election I can be forgiven for taking a few years to change my mind about staying on."