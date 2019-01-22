Buckingham pantomime proves a great success

The chairman of the Buckingham Community Pantomime has described this year's show Dick Whittington as 'a great success.'

The four performances took place at the Buckingham Community Centre from January 17 to 19.

There was a 65 strong cast for the show with a further 40 or so helpers backstage.

The group's chairman Roger Edwards said: "The shows went very well and we had good audiences across all four performances.

"We had more people involved with the junior chorus than previous shows and that helped ticket sales because families and friends of the younger performers came to support them.

"Some of us have been involved with the pantomimes for a long time so it is good to get new blood involved where possible.

"Our next step is to get younger members involved with the running of the society."

The group's annual general meeting takes place on March 20 with casting and rehearsals for next year's show beginning in September.

Roger added: "We have had one offer to produce next year's show but a final decision has yet to be made on what pantomime we will be doing.

"We are particularly keen to recruit a couple of production co-ordinators for next year's show - these are people who will help the producer with their duties."

For more information about the society visit their website at http://www.buckinghampanto.co.uk

For more photos from Dick Whittington pick up a copy of Friday's Advertiser newspaper.