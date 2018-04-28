Buckingham PE teacher takes the field at Lord’s for women’s cricket match

A PE teacher from Buckingham played alongside some of the biggest names in cricket when she took the field for a special women’s day match at Lord’s earlier this week.

Chloe Hill, 21, played as part of a team representing the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) against Middlesex on Tuesday April 24.

Chloe, who teaches PE at her old school, Bourton Meadow Academy, was invited to keep wicket during the Middlesex innings by former England keeper Sarah Taylor.

Chloe enjoyed a successful afternoon behind the wicket, as she stumped out Middlesex batter Beth Morgan.

Chloe did not get a chance to bat and despite being on the losing side she still enjoyed her day playing at the ‘home of cricket.’

She said: “Playing at Lord’s was a great experience - it is every young cricketer’s dream.

“We got the chance to use the home dressing room and the match went down to the last ball.

“To have 5000 people in the crowd watching - it was an amazing day for women’s cricket.”

Chloe first picked up a bat at the age of two and has played men’s and women’s cricket for Banbury and Buckinghamshire since the age of six.

She is currently the captain of the Banbury women’s team and vice-captain of the Worcestershire women’s team.

Chloe was selected to take part in the match because she is part of the MCC and Middlesex academies and trains with them regularly at Lord’s.

Alongside her in the MCC side were former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards and World Cup winners Sarah Taylor and Georgia Elwiss.

This was the first women’s match at Lord’s since England won the women’s World Cup last summer.