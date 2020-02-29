Buckingham residents delighted by new Government scheme

The town’s MP Greg Smith has welcomed the Government’s announcement of a New Homes Ombudsman, after issues in parts of Buckingham.

It will protect the rights of homebuyers and hold developers to account.

Mr Smith said: “This is much-needed and very welcome. There are a number of serious issues which those buying from developers face and it is imperative the Government is able to act robustly to ensure homeowners’ rights are protected and they get the service they deserve when they buy a new home.

“There a lot of new builds in Buckinghamshire and it is vital that residents are treated properly when buying a new home.”

The aim will be for the ombudsman to help drive up improvements in the new build homes sector. This includes building better homes of the highest standards and quality – as well as ensuring new homes are sustainable and fit for the future.

The plans include a suggested statutory requirement for developers to belong to a single New Homes Ombudsman scheme.

This will be independent and free for consumers as it will be paid for by developers.

A number of residents on Lace Hill are facing issues in relation to new builds and this proposal has been welcome by the Lace Hill Residents Association.

Joëlle Jones and Petula Boddy, joint chair of the association said: “We have been pushing for this since 2014 so it is good news that, at last, the government is beginning to act to protect new home buyers. As the quality of many new homes is poor, owners spend many hours writing emails or phoning their builders to try to get problems put right. If the builders refuse to rectify issues, the only recourse up to now has been the NHBC. This organisation is funded by building companies so is far from impartial. Once this option fails, owners really feel desperate and are at a complete loss as to who to turn to.

“There have been two all party Parliamentary Groups since 2016 looking into this problem. Both groups recommended that a New Homes Ombudsman be set up but, up to now, this has never materialised. There are still a few outstanding issues on the estate that could and probably will be referred to the new ombudsman. He or she will definitely be very busy.”

Powers will be provided in legislation to ensure requirements to belong to the ombudsman are effectively enforced as well as power to provide compensation.

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for housing, communities and local government, said: ““As more homes are built, people should be confident that when they purchase a new build home, they get the quality of build they expect.

“We want everyone to know that when they buy a new build home they are getting what they rightly deserve – and developers are held to account to put things right.

“No one expects to purchase a poor-quality home or receive poor customer service, and action should be taken against those that do not deliver.”