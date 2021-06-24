Buckingham residents pump the sewers as floodwater threatens their homes - again

Homes in Buckingham s March Edge were in danger of being flooded again on Friday afternoon, and disaster was only averted after quick-thinking residents pumped the sewers themselves.

Houses at March Edge were damaged by floodwater on Christmas Eve, with one resident still in temporary accommodation six months after that event.

At 2.56pm on Friday, June 18, resident Karen Edmonds posted these pictures on Facebook, along with the caption: "And here we are at March edge again! Ready to flood again. Fuming doesn't cover how I feel right now."

Flooding at March Edge, June 18 2021

March Edge resident John Rooney spoke about Friday's event at a virtual Buckingham Town Council meeting on Monday.

Mr Rooney said: "We've had another flooding incident - not river related - it was sewers and drains again.

"And the fact is that Anglian Water are showing little to no interest but the support that we had from the town council team was superb."

Mr Rooney added: "We cannot live on the knife edge that every time we get heavy rain we're going to be flooded out of our houses."

Flooding at March Edge, June 18 2021

Mr Rooney told the meeting that, when Friday's flooding became apparent, one resident went to Paragon Tool Hire and hired a surge pump.

Some of the residents then managed to get the cover off the drain and began pumping the sewer, as water was already coming into the front gardens.

"Basically the ladies of that row of houses, as far as we're concerned, saved the day," said Mr Rooney.

But he said Anglian Water has left residents "out on a limb".

Flooding at March Edge, June 18 2021

He said after the Christmas incident the firm had promised to put an alarm on the drain but six months later nothing has happened.

"They did say they would have these drains surveyed," he said. "We've had no feedback or absolutely nothing from Anglian Water. We are out here on a limb."

Mr Rooney asked town councillors to thank Green Spaces Manager Lee Philips, who quickly summed up the situation and provided an emergency issue of sandbags.

And he added: "We shouldn't be expected to be pumping sewage out of the drain every time it rains, but Lee was absolutely fantastic and he was a major piece of support to us on the Friday afternoon."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue with external flooding in the March Edge area of Buckingham this weekend.

"Our teams were working around the clock this weekend due to heaving rainfall causing issues and when attending March Edge found that the sewers had been overwhelmed due to the prolonged rainfall and water from the nearby river.