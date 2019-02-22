Buckingham restaurant wins top prize at county business awards

A restaurant in Buckingham has enjoyed a double success at the Milton Keynes and Bucks Business Awards.

Louis, a restaurant based on Nelson Street won the ‘best restaurant award’ which was open to small and medium-sized enterprises across the area.

Louis was also entered into the ‘business of the year award’ coming runner-up in this category.

This is the first time Louis’ has been entered into the awards and they are very pleased with their double success.

Spokesperson for Louis’ Molly Myhill said: “A local customer nominated us for the award - it is the first time we have been nominated.

"Our social media has gone crazy from it and it’s encouraged the staff to keep doing a great job here.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us.

“We are pleased so many people love Louis’ and like to think we add a bit of fun to the community.”

Small and medium enterprises are classed as businesses with fewer than 250 employees.

Meanwhile, the awards have 20 categories and each category is judged by up to four of the awards' panel of judges.